Man Sexually Assaults Drexel Student in Off-Campus Apartment

An investigation is underway after a Drexel University student was sexually assaulted in an off-campus apartment Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old woman told police she was inside her off-campus first floor apartment on the 3400 block of Race Street around 6 a.m. when she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man who then fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspect gained access to the apartment through an unlocked rear door.

Police say the suspect told the victim his name was "Reek Johnson," possibly "Tyreek Johnson." He is described as a heavily intoxicated black male, between the ages of 20 and 30, with a heavy build, medium complexion and short beard standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie sweatshirt and boots.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University Police at 215-895-2222.

Drexel University's Department of Public Safety is encouraging the school's community to be on heightened awareness of their surroundings and to walk in groups as well as well-lit public areas. They also recommend that all vehicles and homes are locked and secured.

