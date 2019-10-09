Drexel Student Raped Inside Philadelphia Home, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a Drexel University student was raped inside a Philadelphia home.

Drexel Police received a report Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. of a female Drexel student who was raped by an unidentified man inside an off-campus residence on the 3200 block of Winter Street.

The suspect is described as a black male standing 5-foot-5 with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. He was also carrying a smartphone with a red case, police said.

The school’s Department of Public Safety is urging students to be on heightened awareness of their surroundings, walk in groups and in well-lit public areas, and to make sure their vehicles and residences are locked and secured.

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident. If you have any information, please call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or Drexel University Police at 215-895-2222.