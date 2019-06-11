A developer has big plans for to build a residential tower at a long vacant lot along Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts.

Dranoff Properties CEO Carl Dranoff is joining Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, former mayor and governor Ed Rendell and other city leaders at the Kimmel Center, which sits across the street from 300 South Broad Street, Tuesday at 11 a.m. to make an announcement.

The plan is to build a 528-foot high-rise featuring luxury condos, green spaces and retail stores along Broad Street. The project is called ArtHaus and features a sixth-story outdoor sky garden.

Each residence, or “haus” as designers call them, will wrap a corner of the building and feature a balcony, Dranoff said.

The building also features a full spa, pool and gym.

“The project is transforming the Avenue of the Arts into one of the best streets in America,” Dranoff Properties said in a news release.

The site, which has sat vacant behind a fence for years, was once home to Gamble and Huff’s Philadelphia International Records. The building was demolished in 2015, about five years after an arson badly damaged the historic home of the Sound of Philadelphia.