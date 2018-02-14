Air Force reservist Byron P. White, who had been assigned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

An Air Force reservist assigned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware was arrested this week for allegedly carrying on a months-long sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, state police said.

Airman Byron P. White, of Camden, Wyoming, allegedly impregnated the girl since starting the relationship in May last year, state police said.

The alleged sexual encounters were reported to have occurred at White's residence in the 3000 block of Henry Cowgill Road, police said.

White is charged with nine counts of rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

The Air Force said White is a reserve loadmaster assigned to the 709th Airlift Squadron, 512th Airlift Wing.

"He has been in both active and non-active status throughout the time period of allegations," the Air Force said in a statement.

The Dover base is the Department of Defense's largest air port, with more than 11,000 military personnel, civilians and family members attached.