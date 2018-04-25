2 Teens Stabbed at SEPTA Station in Center City

Two teenagers are fighting for their lives after they were stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City Wednesday afternoon.

The two 17-year-old boys were on the eastbound platform of the 8th and Market Street station when they were stabbed by an unidentified suspect.

One teen was stabbed once in the neck, once in the stomach and once in the left arm. The second teen was stabbed once in the chest, once in the stomach and was cut on the wrist. The first teen was taken to Jefferson Hospital while the second teen was taken to Hahnemann Hospital.

Both teens are in critical condition.



SEPTA held an eastbound train that was stopped at the 2nd Street Station so that police could search. Police did not find the suspect on the train and it was released.

Eastbound trains are currently bypassing the 8th Street Station as police continue to investigate. Passengers should also expect residual delays on the Market Frankford Line.



This story is developing. Refresh page for updates.

