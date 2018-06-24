 Double Rainbows Seen After Strong Sunday Storms Roll Through - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Double Rainbows Seen After Strong Sunday Storms Roll Through

By Sara Smith

A line of strong storms moved through Sunday afternoon bringing heavy rain, some strong winds and lightning. After the storms rolled through, many caught glimpse of beautiful double rainbows.
