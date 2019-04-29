A Lansdale, Pennsylvania, man shares his heart-stopping experience with a caller who claimed he held the man's brother captive. The caller demanded $15,000. It was a scam. NBC10 Responds talked with the FBI for tips to avoid falling prey to the scam in the first of a weeklong series, "Don't Be a Victim."

Don't Be a Victim: A weeklong series — NBC10 is giving you tips on how to not be the victim of fraudsters every day, starting Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3. Follow along on TV and online and test your knowledge with our quiz on Friday.

Fran Cannon's sweat ran cold when he got the call that kidnappers had his brother and were prepared to kill him unless Cannon paid a ransom.

"I was panicked. I didn't know what to do," Cannon recalled as the kidnappers, who mentioned his brother's name and even knew where he was from, demanded $15,000.

But these were no kidnappers. Instead, they were scammers looking to prey upon Cannon's worst fears.

This type of scam originates largely overseas and is designed to force you into making a snap decision, said Joseph Bushner, a special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cannon finally caught on to the scam when he realized the "kidnappers" on the other end of the line were throwing fake punches at his brother and then kept dropping the ransom cost.

If you get one of these calls, there are other things you can do to prevent yourself from being a victim, Bushner said: