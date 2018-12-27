A quarter of the federal government is partially shut down. Lawmakers and President Donald Trump had until midnight to come to an agreement for funding the border wall, but they missed it. About a quarter million federal workers are furloughed or have to work without pay.

What to Know Philadelphia's Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall will temporarily reopen, despite the partial federal government shutdown.

The landmarks have been closed since the shutdown began Dec. 22, but a $32,000 donation by Visit Philadelphia will see them reopen.

The donation will see the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall reopen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 30

Some of Philadelphia's most historic landmarks will once again be open to the public a week after the federal government shutdown forced their closure.

The Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall will reopen ahead of one of the year's busiest times for tourism in the city thanks to an approximately $32,000 donation by Visit Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's Office of Communications announced Thursday.

"While the federal government's partial shutdown continues to negatively impact services nationwide, I'm pleased that Visit Philadelphia is making it possible for people to continue to enjoy some of our city's most historic landmarks," Kenney said in a news release.

Both Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center were closed to visitors after the federal government went into a partial shutdown Saturday after Congress and the president reached a funding impasse.

How the Government Shutdown is Affecting Philadelphia

The doors were closed, signs up and even bathrooms off limits throughout Philadelphia's most popular tourist attractions. (Published Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018)

The landmarks are a vital part of Philadelphia's tourism industry, which the mayor's office said attracted 43.3 million visitors and generated $11.5 billion in economic impact last year.

The week between Christmas and New Year's Day is the second-busiest for Independence National Historical Park, with its Independence Visitor Center expecting between 70,000 and 100,000 visitors this year, the mayor's office said.

Some 25,000 of those visitors are expected to visit Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell between Friday and Sunday.

"We felt that it was important during this very busy holiday week to make Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center available to our visitors and residents," Visit Philadelphia President and CEO Jeff Guaracino said.

The donation by Visit Philadelphia will keep the landmarks open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 30.