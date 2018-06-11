Before and after photos of potholes fixed through Domino's Pizza's "Paving for Pizza" program.

Pizza pies and pothole repair? Pizza chain Domino's is now in the business of doing both.

Through its "Paving for Pizza" program, Domino's recently started patching road craters on the streets of Milford, Delaware.



After finding out about the project this past winter, officials in the central Delaware city put in an application to Domino’s and was selected as one of the four municipalities to participate in the program's inaugural round of repairs.

This initiative is billed as an attempt to help delivery drivers and take-out customers safely transport their pizzas from the store their destination.

"Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s," the program’s website reads. "We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads."

Over a couple weeks this spring, Domino's sent four construction workers to Milford to fill in potholes.

In total, the workers repaired 40 potholes along 10 roads. Each repaired pothole was spray-painted with the Domino's logo and the words "Oh yes we did."



"I think this is a unique opportunity from the private sector in terms of assisting local municipalities and helping repair potholes," Mark Whitfield, Milford's Director of Public Works, told NBC10.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. "Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

Domino’s plans to continue the program and they're asking customers to nominate their town for the program. Click here to submit your own application.