By NBC10 Staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday dismissed domestic violence-related charges against former NBC10 anchor and reporter Dray Clark.

    Clark, 41, was charged with 16 crimes, including simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and theft following an incident in September with his former girlfriend.

    District Judge Spencer B. Seaton Jr. dismissed all charges at a preliminary hearing in a Chester, Pennsylvania, courtroom, court filings show.

    Attempts to reach Clark for comment were unsuccessful. Clark's attorney confirmed the dismissal of charges, but declined to elaborate further. 

    The accuser told NBC10 in a phone conversation on Wednesday that she took the stand and was asked two questions by the prosecutor. For each, she refused to answer, invoking her Fifth Amendment right.

    The woman said she chose not to continue in the legal process because the situation had become a "circus" and that she was happy "to be removed from the relationship."

    In September, following Clark's arrest, he was removed from his newsroom duties pending a station investigation. His employment was terminated following the inquiry.

      

