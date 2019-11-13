Police Investigate Dog Thefts in Chester, Pennsylvania

What to Know Police are investigating two recent dog thefts in Chester, Pennsylvania.

One theft occurred on November 6 while the other occurred on Halloween.

Police are investigating the reported thefts of two dogs from yards in Chester, Pennsylvania.

One of the thefts occurred during the morning of Nov. 6 along Terrill Street. Janyae Johnson showed NBC10 surveillance video of an unidentified man wrangling her Maltese Poodle mix, throwing her into the back of his car and driving off.

Johnson said she’s been searching the area ever since, hoping that her dog wasn’t harmed.

“We got in our cars, we rode around, we drove,” Johnson said. “Family members drove around.”

Angela Lassiter, also of Chester, told NBC10 her 12-year-old chihuahua “Baby Girl” was taken from her front yard on Halloween morning.

“Let her out, came back to the door to let her in and she’s gone,” Lassiter said.

The thefts aren’t only occurring in Chester. Last month, a puppy was stolen from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters. That dog was eventually found safe.

Johnson told NBC10 she’s putting up a $500 reward for her dog’s safe return.

“If they took my dog that easy, they must be taking other people’s dogs,” she said. “I don’t know what ya’ll are getting out of it but it’s not fair.”

Investigators are unsure whether or not the two dog thefts in Chester are related. If you have any information on either case, please call Chester Police at 610-447-7931.