A man was shot Monday night while walking his mother's dog in North Philadelphia. Police believe robbery was the motive after they found loose change on the ground. (Published 2 hours ago)

A dog refused to leave his owner’s son's side after he was shot in North Philadelphia overnight.

The 54-year-old Delaware County man was walking his mother’s dog when he was shot along North 7th Street near Wallace Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed to the scene after getting multiple 911 calls about the shooting.

"The victim was laying on the sidewalk, completely unresponsive, and next to him, on the leash, was the dog," Small said.

Officers rushed him to Hahnemann Hospital where he underwent surgery.

"We're not certain whether or not he is going to survive the gunshot wound to his neck," Small said.

The dog remained by the man's side as a pool of blood formed, police said. Officers eventually reunited the dog with its owner.

Investigators found loose change at the scene so robbery could be the motive but investigators weren't certain.

Two men dressed in black fled the scene, police said. Real-time crime cameras in the area could help police with the investigation.