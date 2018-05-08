Woman Heartbroken After Dog Kills Pet Yorkie at Dog Park

A woman is heartbroken after her beloved pet Yorkie was attacked and killed by a larger dog at a popular dog park in Cheltenham Township.

Bri Garland was with her 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Karma Monday around 5 p.m. at the Curtis Dog Park. As Garland was leaving the “Big Dog” section of the park with her pet in her arms, a larger dog suddenly jumped up and snatched Karma. The dog then violently shook her.

Garland and three other men, including the larger dog’s owner, tried desperately to pull Karma to safety.

The four finally freed Karma who suffered a punctured lung and stomach as well as two large lacerations on her side. Garland rushed Karma to the veterinarian where they tried to stabilize her. The dog was then taken to an emergency vet but was too weak and in shock to receive the anesthesia needed for surgery.

Garland said her dog’s injuries were so severe that she had no other choice but to euthanize her.

“I just held onto her as everything happened and let her know I was by her side and that I was always going to live and thank her for the 11 years she was with us,” Garland said.

Garland is both heartbroken and enraged.

“I’m very, very angry,” she said. “When I think of the aggression that dog took out on my dog.”

Garland says the owner of the larger dog, which she believes is a Cane Corso Labrador Retriever mix, has been cooperative and is working with the family to reimburse them for medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page was also created for Garland and her family to help with the veterinary costs.

The attack stunned other dog owners.

“I was really shocked because I thought the dog was friendly,” said Douglas Sayers.

Luis Pitre said the incident was a painful reminder for dog owners to properly train their pets.

“Train the dog before you bring the dog,” Pitre said. “Make sure you know what your dog is doing.”

The dog that attacked Karma remains with its owner. Police and animal control officials are currently investigating the incident.

