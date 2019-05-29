Upper Darby Police Chief Michael Chitwood holds up a knife allegedly taken from a robbery victim by a purse snatcher during an attack Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for three purse stabbings in Upper Darby after officers found him in a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a stab wound he received in the most recent robbery Tuesday night, police said.

The suspect, Kamar Hawkes, initially told nurses and doctors that he suffered a deep cut to his left hand when a dog bit him, Upper Darby Police Chief Michael Chitwood said.

"He then initially said he was bitten by a dog but upon further questioning, he admitted to robbing the woman," Chitwood said of a robbery that occurred on Springton Road about 10:30 p.m.

He later allegedly admitted to purse snatchings of two other women in Upper Darby earlier this month, Chitwood said.

During the robbery Tuesday night, Chitwood said the victim initially pulled a knife, but that Hawkes took it from her during a struggle. Both the woman and the suspect suffered knife wounds.

The victim needed six stitches in her forearm, and is recovering, Chitwood said.

Upper Darby officers immediately put out a call to the county communications center, which asked all local hospitals if anyone suffering from a stab wound had come into the emergency room, Chitwood said.

"Lo and behold at the Mercy Philly Hospital located on 54th Street, they told (Delaware Communications) there was a male in there who claimed he was bitten by a dog," Chitwood said. "But this was a knife wound."

Hawkes has also been charged for robberies on May 11 and May 17.

In the first purse snatching, Hawkes allegedly ripped off a 94-year-old woman as she walked into a house on Bayard Road. On May 17, he allegedly robbed a woman on Huntley Road.