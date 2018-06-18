Dive in! Find Out When Your Free Public Pool is Set to Open

The opening of Philadelphia's public pools could not come at a better time as this week brings in a First Alert Weather warning for excessive heat.
The City of Philadelphia plans to open more than 70 public pools from June 19 until the end of the month.
This year’s first opening comes earlier than expected. For the last two summers, the pool openings began on the 22nd.
Philadelphia had the most city run pools in the country as of 2017 according to The Trust for Public Land.
To take a look at a full map of the Philadelphia Public Pools, click here.
Check out the full list of Philadelphia's city pools openings below:
Tuesday, June 19
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
Wednesday, June 20
Awbury Playground
6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Cione Playground
2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
Feltonville Recreation Center
231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120
Kelly Pool
4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131
Lee Cultural Center
4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Mander Playground
2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Max Myers Playground
1601 Hellerman St., 19149
Murphy Recreation Center
300 W. Shunk St., 19148
Vare Recreation Center
2600 Morris St., 19145
Thursday, June 21
Christy Recreation Center
728 S. 55th St., 19143
Fox Chase Recreation Center
7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
Francisville Playground
1737 Francis St., 19130
Hillside Recreation Center
201 Fountain St., 19127
Jardel Recreation Center
1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Pleasant Playground
6720 Boyer St., 19119
Vogt Recreation Center
4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Friday, June 22
East Poplar Playground
820 N. 8th St., 19123
Morris Estate Cultural Center
1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Ridgway Pool
901 S. Broad St., 19147
Samuel Recreation Center
3539 Gaul St., 19134
Saturday, June 23
Marian Anderson Recreation Center
740 S. 17th St., 19146
Baker Playground
5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Kendrick Recreation Center
5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Lackman Playground
1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Monday, June 25
Carousel House Recreation Center
4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131
Gathers Recreation Center
2501 Diamond St., 19121
Lincoln Pool
3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Mitchell Playground
3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Pickett Pool
5700 Wayne Ave., 19144
Scanlon Playground
1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Schmidt Playground
113 W. Ontario St., 19140
Tuesday, June 26
Barry Playground
1800 Johnston St., 19145
Dendy Playground
1501 N. 10th St., 19122
Heitzman Recreation Center
2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Hunting Park Recreation Center
900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
Jacobs Playground
4500 Linden Ave., 19114
James Finnegan Playground
6900 Grovers Ave., 19142
Kingsessing Recreation Center
4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
Penrose Playground
1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122
Ziehler Playground
200 E. Olney Ave., 19120
Wednesday, June 27
39th & Olive Playground
700 N. 39th St., 19104
Athletic Recreation Center
1400 N. 26th St., 19121
Amos Playground
1817 N. 16th St., 19121
Chew Playground
1800 Washington Ave., 19146
Cruz Playground
1431 6th St., 19122
Hancock Playground
1401 N. Hancock St., 19122
Houseman Recreation Center
5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Sacks Playground
400 Washington Ave., 19147
Simpson Recreation Center
1010 Arrott St., 19124
Tustin Playground
5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Thursday, June 28
12th & Cambria Playground
2901 N. 12th St., 19133
American Legion Playground
6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Cohocksink Recreation Center
2901 Cedar St., 19134
Ford Recreation Center
609 Snyder Ave., 19148
M.L. King Recreation Center
2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Mill Creek Playground
743 N. 48th St., 19139
Piccoli Playground
1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
Shepard Recreation Center
5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Friday, June 29
Belfield Recreation Center
2100 W. Chew Ave., 19138
C.B. Moore Recreation Center
2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
Cherashore Playground
851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
F.J. Myers Recreation Center
5800 Chester Ave., 19143
McVeigh Recreation Center*
400 E. Ontario St., 19134
O’Connor Pool
2601 South St., 19146
Shuler Playground
3000 N. 27th St., 19132
Stinger Square
1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Waterloo Playground*
2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Note: Bridesburg, Lederer, and Sayre Morris pools are closed for the season.
A number of cities across the region are also planning openings later this month.
In Allentown, three of the city's six pools have been open since Memorial Day Weekend. The others planned to open June 23.
Wilmington, Delaware planned to open all of the city's pools on June 25 with the exception of the P.S. DuPont pool, set to open a week later.
* = Pool opening may be delayed due to damages.
For more information about each location's days and operation times, click here.