Dive in! Find Out When Your Free Public Pool is Set to Open

The opening of Philadelphia's public pools could not come at a better time as this week brings in a First Alert Weather warning for excessive heat.

The City of Philadelphia plans to open more than 70 public pools from June 19 until the end of the month.

This year’s first opening comes earlier than expected. For the last two summers, the pool openings began on the 22nd.

Philadelphia had the most city run pools in the country as of 2017 according to The Trust for Public Land.

Philadelphia had the most city run pools in the country as of 2017 according to The Trust for Public Land.

Check out the full list of Philadelphia's city pools openings below:

Tuesday, June 19

Lawncrest Recreation Center

6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111





Wednesday, June 20

Awbury Playground

6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

Cione Playground

2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

Feltonville Recreation Center

231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120

Kelly Pool

4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131

Lee Cultural Center

4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Mander Playground

2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Max Myers Playground

1601 Hellerman St., 19149

Murphy Recreation Center

300 W. Shunk St., 19148

Vare Recreation Center

2600 Morris St., 19145





Thursday, June 21

Christy Recreation Center

728 S. 55th St., 19143

Fox Chase Recreation Center

7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

Francisville Playground

1737 Francis St., 19130

Hillside Recreation Center

201 Fountain St., 19127

Jardel Recreation Center

1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Pleasant Playground

6720 Boyer St., 19119

Vogt Recreation Center

4131 Unruh Ave., 19135





Friday, June 22

East Poplar Playground

820 N. 8th St., 19123

Morris Estate Cultural Center

1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Ridgway Pool

901 S. Broad St., 19147

Samuel Recreation Center

3539 Gaul St., 19134





Saturday, June 23

Marian Anderson Recreation Center

740 S. 17th St., 19146

Baker Playground

5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139

Kendrick Recreation Center

5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

Lackman Playground

1101 Bartlett St., 19115





Monday, June 25

Carousel House Recreation Center

4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131

Gathers Recreation Center

2501 Diamond St., 19121

Lincoln Pool

3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Mitchell Playground

3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Pickett Pool

5700 Wayne Ave., 19144

Scanlon Playground

1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Schmidt Playground

113 W. Ontario St., 19140





Tuesday, June 26

Barry Playground

1800 Johnston St., 19145

Dendy Playground

1501 N. 10th St., 19122

Heitzman Recreation Center

2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Hunting Park Recreation Center

900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140

Jacobs Playground

4500 Linden Ave., 19114

James Finnegan Playground

6900 Grovers Ave., 19142

Kingsessing Recreation Center

4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

Penrose Playground

1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122

Ziehler Playground

200 E. Olney Ave., 19120





Wednesday, June 27

39th & Olive Playground

700 N. 39th St., 19104

Athletic Recreation Center

1400 N. 26th St., 19121

Amos Playground

1817 N. 16th St., 19121

Chew Playground

1800 Washington Ave., 19146

Cruz Playground

1431 6th St., 19122

Hancock Playground

1401 N. Hancock St., 19122

Houseman Recreation Center

5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Sacks Playground

400 Washington Ave., 19147

Simpson Recreation Center

1010 Arrott St., 19124

Tustin Playground

5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151





Thursday, June 28

12th & Cambria Playground

2901 N. 12th St., 19133

American Legion Playground

6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Cohocksink Recreation Center

2901 Cedar St., 19134

Ford Recreation Center

609 Snyder Ave., 19148

M.L. King Recreation Center

2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Mill Creek Playground

743 N. 48th St., 19139

Piccoli Playground

1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124

Shepard Recreation Center

5700 Haverford Ave., 19131





Friday, June 29

Belfield Recreation Center

2100 W. Chew Ave., 19138

C.B. Moore Recreation Center

2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

Cherashore Playground

851 W. Olney Ave., 19120

F.J. Myers Recreation Center

5800 Chester Ave., 19143

McVeigh Recreation Center*

400 E. Ontario St., 19134

O’Connor Pool

2601 South St., 19146

Shuler Playground

3000 N. 27th St., 19132

Stinger Square

1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Waterloo Playground*

2502 N. Howard St., 19133

Note: Bridesburg, Lederer, and Sayre Morris pools are closed for the season.

A number of cities across the region are also planning openings later this month.

In Allentown, three of the city's six pools have been open since Memorial Day Weekend. The others planned to open June 23.

Wilmington, Delaware planned to open all of the city's pools on June 25 with the exception of the P.S. DuPont pool, set to open a week later.

* = Pool opening may be delayed due to damages.

* = Pool opening may be delayed due to damages.