Dive in! Find Out When Your Free Public Pool is Set to Open

By Brendan Gee

Published 3 hours ago

    The opening of Philadelphia's public pools could not come at a better time as this week brings in a First Alert Weather warning for excessive heat.

    The City of Philadelphia plans to open more than 70 public pools from June 19 until the end of the month. 

    This year’s first opening comes earlier than expected. For the last two summers, the pool openings began on the 22nd.

    Philadelphia had the most city run pools in the country as of 2017 according to The Trust for Public Land

    To take a look at a full map of the Philadelphia Public Pools, click here.

    Check out the full list of Philadelphia's city pools openings below:

    Tuesday, June 19

    Lawncrest Recreation Center 

    6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111


    Wednesday, June 20

    Awbury Playground

    6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

    Cione Playground

    2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

    Feltonville Recreation Center

    231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120

    Kelly Pool

    4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131

    Lee Cultural Center

    4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

    Mander Playground

    2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

    Max Myers Playground

    1601 Hellerman St., 19149

    Murphy Recreation Center

    300 W. Shunk St., 19148

    Vare Recreation Center

    2600 Morris St., 19145


    Thursday, June 21

    Christy Recreation Center

    728 S. 55th St., 19143

    Fox Chase Recreation Center

    7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

    Francisville Playground

    1737 Francis St., 19130

    Hillside Recreation Center

    201 Fountain St., 19127

    Jardel Recreation Center

    1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

    Northern Liberties Recreation Center

    321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

    Pleasant Playground

    6720 Boyer St., 19119

    Vogt Recreation Center

    4131 Unruh Ave., 19135


    Friday, June 22

    East Poplar Playground

    820 N. 8th St., 19123

    Morris Estate Cultural Center

    1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

    Ridgway Pool

    901 S. Broad St., 19147

    Samuel Recreation Center

    3539 Gaul St., 19134


    Saturday, June 23

    Marian Anderson Recreation Center

    740 S. 17th St., 19146

    Baker Playground

    5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131

    Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

    280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139

    Kendrick Recreation Center

    5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

    Lackman Playground

    1101 Bartlett St., 19115


    Monday, June 25

    Carousel House Recreation Center

    4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131

    Gathers Recreation Center

    2501 Diamond St., 19121

    Lincoln Pool

    3201 Ryan Ave., 19136

    Lonnie Young Recreation Center

    1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

    Mitchell Playground

    3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

    Pickett Pool

    5700 Wayne Ave., 19144

    Scanlon Playground

    1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

    Schmidt Playground

    113 W. Ontario St., 19140


    Tuesday, June 26

    Barry Playground

    1800 Johnston St., 19145

    Dendy Playground

    1501 N. 10th St., 19122

    Heitzman Recreation Center

    2136 Castor Ave., 19134

    Hunting Park Recreation Center

    900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140

    Jacobs Playground

    4500 Linden Ave., 19114

    James Finnegan Playground

    6900 Grovers Ave., 19142

    Kingsessing Recreation Center

    4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

    Penrose Playground

    1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122

    Ziehler Playground

    200 E. Olney Ave., 19120


    Wednesday, June 27

    39th & Olive Playground

    700 N. 39th St., 19104

    Athletic Recreation Center

    1400 N. 26th St., 19121

    Amos Playground

    1817 N. 16th St., 19121

    Chew Playground

    1800 Washington Ave., 19146

    Cruz Playground

    1431 6th St., 19122

    Hancock Playground

    1401 N. Hancock St., 19122

    Houseman Recreation Center

    5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

    Sacks Playground

    400 Washington Ave., 19147

    Simpson Recreation Center

    1010 Arrott St., 19124

    Tustin Playground

    5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151


    Thursday, June 28

    12th & Cambria Playground

    2901 N. 12th St., 19133

    American Legion Playground

    6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

    Cohocksink Recreation Center

    2901 Cedar St., 19134

    Ford Recreation Center

    609 Snyder Ave., 19148

    M.L. King Recreation Center

    2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

    Mill Creek Playground

    743 N. 48th St., 19139

    Piccoli Playground

    1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124

    Shepard Recreation Center

    5700 Haverford Ave., 19131


    Friday, June 29

    Belfield Recreation Center

    2100 W. Chew Ave., 19138

    C.B. Moore Recreation Center

    2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

    Cherashore Playground

    851 W. Olney Ave., 19120

    F.J. Myers Recreation Center

    5800 Chester Ave., 19143

    McVeigh Recreation Center*

    400 E. Ontario St., 19134

    O’Connor Pool

    2601 South St., 19146

    Shuler Playground

    3000 N. 27th St., 19132

    Stinger Square

    1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

    Waterloo Playground*

    2502 N. Howard St., 19133

    Note: Bridesburg, Lederer, and Sayre Morris pools are closed for the season.

    A number of cities across the region are also planning openings later this month. 

    In Allentown, three of the city's six pools have been open since Memorial Day Weekend. The others planned to open June 23. 

    Wilmington, Delaware planned to open all of the city's pools on June 25 with the exception of the P.S. DuPont pool, set to open a week later.

    * = Pool opening may be delayed due to damages.

    For more information about each location's days and operation times, click here.

      

