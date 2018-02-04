Sorry, Kids: Local Schools Will Remain Open Monday

Major local school districts in the area plan to remain open on Monday regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl.

Rumors of cancellation in the event of an Eagles victory were squashed by an email sent out Sunday to all parents of students in the School District of Philadelphia.

"Regardless of the outcome of the game, all Philadelphia district schools will be open tomorrow, February 5," the email, sent out by the district, read. "Please make sure your student is in school on time ready to learn and ready to celebrate with their classmates a great Eagles Super Bowl Victory."

This was also confirmed by H. Lee Whack, Jr., Spokesman and Deputy Chief of Communications for the School District of Philadelphia.



"School District of Philadelphia schools are open on Monday as regularly scheduled," Whack said in an email to NBC10. "We will make any potential announcements regarding a parade should the Eagles win the Super Bowl but until then E A G L E S - EAGLES!!!"



NBC10 checked with many other major school districts in the area, and none reported any changes to their plans.

