A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying dish soap has left a slick mess on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Exton, Pennsylvania.

The Tuesday morning spill has forced road crews to shut down the eastbound lanes for three hours between the Valley Forge Interchange and Downingtown exit.

A car collided with the truck which was carrying jugs of the dish soap at milepost 317, Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carol DeFebo said.

DeFebo said the soap was spilled over a large area.

Drivers were detoured off the highway at the Downingtown exit. They were advised to take State Route 100 south for 5 miles and turn on to U.S. Route 30 for 2.5 miles. Then take U.S. Route 202 northbound before interchanging with I-76 West and then exiting back onto the turnpike.

The road was reopened just after 8 a.m.