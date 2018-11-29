Disgruntled Customer Torches Items in Store, Police Say

Police are searching for a woman who they say used a can of hairspray and a lighter to torch items inside a Philadelphia store after she became frustrated with the service.

The unidentified woman was inside a business on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue back on Nov. 20 shortly after 10:30 a.m. when she became frustrated with the service, according to investigators.

The woman then took out a can of hairspray from her pocketbook and ignited it with a lighter, police said. Surveillance video shows her burning items on the front counter of the store.

The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-30s to early-40s, standing 5-foot-5 with short, red hair and a thin to medium build. She was last seen wearing flower-designed gray pants with a white stripe down the outer leg, a black jacket, black boots and round earrings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7874. To submit a tip, call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.