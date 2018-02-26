Director Kevin Smith Tweets He Suffered 'Massive' Heart Attack

In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Kevin Smith attends The IMDb Studio featuring the Filmmaker Discovery Lounge, presented by Amazon Video Direct during The 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith said he suffered a “massive heart attack” while performing at a comedy show in California on Sunday.

The 47-year-old “Clerks” director and star said on Twitter that his doctor told him that if he had not canceled a second show and gone to the hospital he would have died. A photo he included showed him lying down in a hospital gown with tubes attached to his body.





Hours earlier, Smith had said on Facebook that he was shooting a new stand-up special in Glendale while performing two shows.

The Glendale venue Alex Theatre billed the event as Smith talking about “life, comic books, movies and more.”

Among those who wished Smith well online was actor Chris Pratt.





Smith is the director of movies including “Clerks,” “Dogma,” “Chasing Amy” and others where he often plays the character “Silent Bob.”

Smith’s representative could not immediately be reached for comment.