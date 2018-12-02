What to Know A First Alert is in effect for parts of the area, including Philly, until 2 a.m. due to a dense fog impacting travel.

The disruptive fog is causing travel delays at Philadelphia International Airport and limiting visibility on the road.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Be careful on the road Sunday night. A disruptive fog is making visibility difficult for motorists throughout the area.

A First Alert is in effect for Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania suburbs and northern Delaware until 2 a.m. due to dense fog that’s impacting travel and causing delays.

Heavy and thick fog led to nearly two hour delays at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday.

Several neighborhoods are at half a mile of visibility or less and conditions will worsen until the overnight hours.

“Travel will be quite difficult and possibly dangerous due to the very low visibilities,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna said. “Delays at the airport will likely grow worse.”

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Conditions will clear Monday, giving way to partly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.