Demolition crews will be tearing down 239 Chestnut Street, an apartment building that burned about a month ago. Construction crews expect to start the demolition around Tuesday morning.

An Old City Philadelphia building will finally be coming down more than a month after a four-alarm fire gutted the historic structure.

Two cranes will be used to systemically take down 239 Chestnut Street starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The building, which housed residences and businesses, was gutted by an aggressive fire on Feb. 18. The blaze left residents out of their homes and some businesses closed. No people were hurt in the fire but some pets died.

The demolition was put on a hold for weeks due to structural concerns, causing trouble for surrounding businesses and residents. The demolition is an important step forward for people in the neighborhood who can start to look at rebuilding and getting back to a sense of normal.

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections said demolition would take at least a week for construction crews to knock down what's left of the six-story building, built in the 19th-century.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has yet to reveal a cause for the fire. The ATF's hope to enter the damaged structure caused demolition delays.

L&I deemed the building imminently dangerous in the wake of the fire, but retained outside engineers to see if the building's brownstone, plaster and cast-iron façade could be salvaged.

An analysis determined the upper floor façade of brownstone and plaster was beyond repair, an L&I spokeswoman said, but the first floor cast-iron façade will be saved.

During the demolition Chestnut Street will be closed between 4th and Bank streets and 3rd Street will be closed between Walnut and Chestnut streets. People accessing museums in the area can do so on 4th Street, L&I said.

Chestnut Street from 235 Chestnut to 3rd Street will be closed to pedestrians as well.

A 3D laser scan of the building's remaining structure will help inform architects designing a new building for the site, L&I said.

Fire and water also damaged two attached historic buildings. One neighboring business, The Little Lion restaurant, has been closed since the fire.