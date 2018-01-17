Democrats Want Deal That Supports the 'Dreamers'

Congress is running out of time to avoid a government shutdown. They must reach a deal by the end of Friday but some Democrats say they won't support any deal that doesn't help "the dreamers." NBC10's Drew Smith has the details and takes a look at a local demonstration. (Published 3 hours ago)

