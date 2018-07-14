A Delaware woman is accused of stealing and burning a pro-police flag honoring a fallen state trooper.



Catherine Iocco, 21, of Wilmington, was charged with theft, criminal mischief, and related traffic violations.

On Friday, around 5:15 p.m., Delaware State Police received a report that a "thin blue line" flag was stolen from Nassau Bridge on Coastal Highway north of Lewes. The owner of the flag told police he mounted it Tuesday morning to honor Delaware State Trooper William F. Matt, who recently passed away.

A witness told police a woman in a black Chevrolet pulled over on the left shoulder near the bridge median and grabbed the flag before going back into her vehicle. The witness also reported the woman was using her cell phone as she drove away.

The witness gave police a vehicle description and tag number, which were used to locate the woman in Milton, Delaware. Police identified Iocco as the suspect and she was arrested without incident.

The flag, however, was unable to be returned to its owner because Iocco allegedly burned it, police said.

Iocco was arraigned and released on $275 unsecured bond.

