Delaware state police investigate after a trooper fatally shot a suspect who dragged the trooper during a traffic stop.

A Delaware State Trooper fatally shot a suspect who dragged the trooper during a traffic stop, state police said.

The trooper was hurt, but was treated and released from the hospital Friday.

The incident happened Friday just before 4:30 p.m. near Farrand Drive and Hammond Place in Wilmington, state police said. The trooper, who has been with state police for 11 years, tried to make a traffic stop and was dragged by the vehicle he stopped, according to police.

The trooper fired at the suspect, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police didn't reveal the suspect's name, but said he was 30 years old and from Wilmington.

The 37-year-old trooper, who was also not named, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said. That is in keeping with state police policy.

State police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Csapo of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729. Or, anyone with information can contact Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or here.