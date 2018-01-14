A crash caused a car to fall into the icy Delaware River in Burlington City, New Jersey. Investigators later said the passenger in the car died while the driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

A woman died while a driver allegedly fled after a car struck a parked vehicle and then crashed into the icy Delaware River in Burlington City, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.



Police say a Burlington City man was driving at a high speed along Riverbank Road when he struck a parked minivan. The impact caused the car to vault over the river wall and fall into the icy water below.

Police say the front end of the car broke through the ice but the driver managed to escape and fled the area. The man's passenger, an unidentified woman, was still inside the front seat of the vehicle however, which had become submerged with water.

First responders pulled the woman out of the car and she was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was eventually taken into custody by police officers. He was taken to Lourdes for a medical evaluation.

Officials continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed at this point.

