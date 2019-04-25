A mysterious explosion outside a donation box has left a man hospitalized in Delaware.

Claymont firefighters found the 50-year-old man with “life-threatening injuries” along the 300 block of Governor Printz Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition with injuries that appeared to be caused by “some type of explosive device," Chionchio said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined the Office of The State Fire Marshal and Delaware State Police to investigate the cause of the blast, which happened outside a collection box near an auto body shop.