Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls may be rising. The bridge authority will hold a public hearing next week to discuss raising the tolls from $4 to $5. (Published 3 hours ago)

The cost of crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge could be going up as the group that oversees the overpass looks for new revenue streams to fund infrastructure projects.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced two public comment hearings in Delaware and New Jersey to discuss the possibility of a toll increase aimed at funding more than $440 million worth of projects over the next five years.

Current one-way toll rates start at $4 for motorcycles and 2-axel passenger cars, vans and pickups. The new rates would see the fare rise to $5 for those vehicles.

The hike could start as early as March 2019.

The DRBA is in its fifth year of a 10-year bridge overhaul that includes a ship collision protection system, vertical cable replacement, and major steelwork and bridge deck repairs, DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook said in a statement.

The DRBA argues that current revenue projections will not be enough to fund the requisite projects.

The first of the public hearings will take place Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Vincent A. Julia Center in Delaware.

The second public hearing will take place Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salem Community College Davidow Performing Arts Theatre in New Jersey.

Members of the public are invited to weigh in as the DRBA provides details on the new proposed rate structure.