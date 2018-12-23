Delaware Man Turns Himself in 3 Days After Fatal Hit-and-Run - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Eagles' Playoff Hopes Survive!
logo_philly_2x

Delaware Man Turns Himself in 3 Days After Fatal Hit-and-Run

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Delaware Man Turns Himself in 3 Days After Fatal Hit-and-Run
    Delaware State Police
    Lazaro Martinez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and failure to report a collision that resulted in death.

    A Lincoln man has been charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian and then speeding off.

    The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Lazaro Martinez turned himself in to police three days after the fatal hit-and-run in Harrington.

    The 48-year-old suspect has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and failure to report a collision that resulted in death. He was released on $3,100 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

    Police say Martinez's vehicle struck Rickey Honeycutt on Dec. 14 as the 53-year-old man tried to cross U.S. 13. Another driver found the body of the pedestrian and notified authorities.

    The newspaper says police used security footage to identify the hit-and-run vehicle as a Jeep. Martinez turned himself in on Friday.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices