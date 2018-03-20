Delaware House to Vote on Gun Legislation

Teenagers can vote and drive in Delaware, but they may have to wait a few more years before being able to buy a rifle to plink away at a target or go squirrel hunting. House lawmakers were set to vote Tuesday on a bill raising the age for a person to buy a rifle from 18 to 21. (Published 43 minutes ago)

