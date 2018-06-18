Gunman Kills Man's Daughter and Co-Worker in Front of Him

A Delaware man celebrating his birthday witnessed a gunman kill his daughter and co-worker outside his home over the weekend.

Doris Dorsey, a 15-year-old recent graduate from Stanton Middle School, was inside a vehicle in the driveway speaking to her father outside their home on the unit block of Lloyd Street in Belvedere Sunday shortly before 1:30 a.m. Vincent DiMenco, 35, a friend and co-worker of the girl’s father, was also sitting in the front yard. Police say Dorsey’s father was celebrating his birthday at the time.

As the three were speaking, an unidentified gunman walked up to the home and opened fire. Both Dorsey and DiMenco were struck in the shooting. The girl’s father was not injured. The gunman then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Both Dorsey and DiMenco were pronounced dead by responding medics.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information or were in contact with Dorsey or DiMenco on Saturday, please call Detective Reid at 302-395-8110 or call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

