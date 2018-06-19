The debate over immigration and the separation of families at the US and Mexico border continues amid new images and sounds that are sparking outrage.

Delaware's governor said he will not deploy National Guard troops to assist with the growing crisis along the United States-Mexico border until President Donald Trump does an about-face on separating immigrants from their children.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Democratic Gov. John Carney said he "can't in good conscience send Delawareans to help" given a Trump administration policy that has torn apart families seeking asylum when attempting crossing the border.

The policy has drawn rancor from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress and sparked a national uproar about the treatment of undocumented immigrants.

Trump strongly defended the practice, which has been in the works since February 2017, saying the U.S. "will not be a migrant camp." He also inaccurately said Democratic lawmakers were holding up legislation to change the policy. In fact, the Trump administration changed longstanding practices and it remains within the president's power to reverse course.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also has said, "We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does, for doing the job that the American people expect us to do."

From May 5 to June 9 when the zero tolerance rule was fully enforced, more than 2,230 families were apprehended at the border, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told NBC News. Of those families, 2,342 children were taken from their parents' custody.

Many children were taken to temporary detention facilities, including one inside an old Walmart in South Texas. News outlets have been barred from widely touring these centers and from filming inside of them. But the federal government issued video showing children inside of cages reminiscent of prison cells.

In April, Trump called for National Guard help in securing the nation's southern border. Some bordering states have agreed to help, but support from other states has been anemic.

Carney is not alone in refusing to assist with security effort because of the separation policy. The governors of Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut all have done the same. These governors include Democrats and Republicans.

Pennsylvania has not received a request to send National Guard troops, Gov. Tom Wolf's spokesman J.J. Abbott said Tuesday.



"While Pennsylvania proudly sent troops to help Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in the last year to assist with disaster relief and Governor Wolf believes we need to protect our borders from real threats, he opposes state resources being used to further President Trump's policy of separating young children from their parents," Abbott said.

A request for comment from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was not immediately returned.



"If President Trump revokes the current inhumane policy of separating children from their parents, Delaware will be the first in line to assist our sister states in securing the border," Carney said.