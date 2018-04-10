Scott Chambers, of Townsend, Delaware, (kneeling left) spent two and a half hours fighting the 877-pound bluefin tuna on March 17 off the coast of North Carolina.

Holy mackerel, er, um, tuna!

A retired Army general from Delaware nabbed a trophy fish so big no mantle could hold it, according to officials in North Carolina.

Ret. Gen. Scott Chambers, of Townsend, reeled in a 877-pound bluefin tuna March 17, according to North Carolina state officials Tuesday.

For those of us who don't normally frequent online fishing forums, in layman's terms: That's a big, freaking fish. It shattered the previous state record for a bluefin tuna by 72 pounds.

Here's the details for all the angler aficionados out there, courtesy of the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries:

"He caught the fish using trolling dead bait on 130-pound line test on a 130 Shimano rod and reel, aboard the charter boat A-Salt Weapon fishing out of Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo."

Chambers caught the tuna off Oregon Inlet, which was the location of the previous state record held since 2011.

The general fought the fish for two and a half hours, officials said.

The "all-tackle" world record for a bluefin is 1,496 pounds. It was caught in 1979 off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.