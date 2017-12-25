Delaware Fire Tears Through Multiple Houses - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Delaware Fire Tears Through Multiple Houses

By NBC10 Staff

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    A house fire burned through several homes and garages near Milford, Delaware, Christmas evening, police said.

    Fire officials arrived in the 390 block of Bay Avenue around 7:45 p.m. in Slaughter Beach, Sussex County. 

    The fire had already spread to at least three homes and two garages, WDEL reported. Two of the houses were completely destroyed and an elderly woman injured herself while attempting to grab her belongings. 

    Officials suspect propane tanks could have caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing. 


