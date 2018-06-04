An Upper Darby High School freshman was stabbed shortly before being dismissed for summer break, officials told NBC10.

An Upper Darby High School freshman was stabbed multiple times in a stairwell shortly before being dismissed for summer break, according to police.

The student suffered stab wounds to the back of the neck and elsewhere, Upper Darby Chief of Police Michael Chitwood told NBC10. The student was transported to a local hospital but their condition is not known.

The Upper Darby School District is working with local police on their criminal investigation, according to superintendent Dan Nerelli.

“I am sorry to have to deliver such difficult news today and know that you will all join me in keeping our injured student in your thoughts and prayers,” Nerelli said in an email to parents.



