What to Know A mysterious fuel-like smell is being reported in the western part of Delaware County.

No injuries have been reported but some people do have headaches.

The source of the smell isn't clear.

A mysterious fuel-like smell has Delaware County on alert Friday.

The Delco 911 center started getting reports of the odor from neighbrhoods in the western part of the Pennsylvania county around 10 a.m.

Over the next couple hours, the county received around 25 separate reports from 25 different locations about the odor, county spokeswoman Adrienne Marofsky said.

The Chester Charter School dismissed students early Friday and some businesses closed due to the smell, Marofsky said.

The source of the odor, which has been giving some people headaches, wasn’t determined as of early Friday afternoon, Marofsky said.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center and hazmat team have been activated.

The Delco Department of Emergency Services is working with refineries to try to locate the source of the odor, Marofsky said.

This story is developing and will be updated.