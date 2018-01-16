A Delaware County man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child. Officials also said they found child porn inside his home. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016)

A Delaware County man, who sexually assaulted his friend's daughter and created hundreds of child porn images, received the statutory maximum sentence of 90 years in prison.

Matthew Maffei of Aston, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Tuesday for manufacturing sexually explicit images of his childhood friend's 7-year-old daughter as well as the transportation, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Officials say they sought the maximum sentence for Maffei due to his "horrific sexual abuse" of the victim.



Maffei sexually abused the girl in her own home as her parents slept in the next bedroom. He also forced the girl's 5-year-old brother to watch the abuse and threatened to kill them both if they told their parents what he was doing. During the sexual assaults, which officials called "unspeakable," Maffei committed foul acts on the girl and even took photos which he later distributed as child pornography.



While imposing the sentence against Maffei, the Delaware County District Court asked the victim's parents to assure the girl and her brother that Maffei would "never in his lifetime be released from custody."

