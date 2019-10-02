A security guard is recovering after a Delaware County Community College (DCCC) student slashed him with a knife inside the classroom, police said.

Security officers responded to the class at DCCC’s Marple Township campus around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, one of the officers spotted a knife on the desk in front of a female student and tried to grab it. The student also tried to get the knife and the two struggled for control of the weapon, according to investigators.

The guard suffered several cuts on his hands during the struggle. Other security guards managed to restrain the student and recover the knife, police said. The student, who was not injured, was taken into custody by responding police officers. No staff members or students were hurt and no other college-related classes or activities were interrupted.

The guard was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Police have not yet revealed the student’s name or the specific charges against her.

Delaware County Community College is a two-year community college serving Delaware and Chester counties. In addition to Marple Township, DCCC also has locations in Sharon Hill, Upper Darby, Downingtown, Exton and West Grove.