Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Our Lady of Angels Regional Catholic School in Morton, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a Delaware County catholic school.

The fire started Wednesday night at Our Lady of Angels Regional Catholic School on 2130 Franklin Ave. in Morton, Pennsylvania.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Be sure to watch NBC10 News starting at 4 a.m. for updates.