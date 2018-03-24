Delaware Man Charged With Child Porn

A Delaware man who allegedly possessed several images of child pornography is now in custody.

Buel Mutter, 53, of Newark, Delaware, is charged with dealing in child pornography. Investigators say they first received information that Mutter had child porn on his computer inside his home on the 600 block of Manfield Drive.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found 25 images related to child porn on Mutter’s computer, investigators said.

Mutter was arrested Friday and arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institute for failing to post $1.25 million cash bond.

Anyone with information on any additional victims is asked to call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.