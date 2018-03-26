Traffic Alert: Avoid I-95 Through Delaware If You Can

If you use Interstate 95 in Delaware be prepared to slow down throughout the day Monday.

Due to a crash with the traffic barriers, DelDOT announced Monday morning that the left lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions would be closed near Exit 6/Maryland Avenue/Martin Luther King Boulevard and Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.

DelDOT is warning motorists needing to use I-95 to anticipate delays as crews work to realign the jersey barriers. The work is expected to last until at least the evening rush.

Interstate 495 can be used as an alternate route.

The jersey barriers became displaced after a driver struck the barriers in the northbound lanes and pushed the barriers into the southbound lanes, DelDOT said.