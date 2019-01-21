NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking a frigid cold Monday with temperatures in the teens all across the area. Expect an extreme warm up Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures jumping into the 50s.

Temperatures dropped off of an icy cliff Monday plummeting the Philadelphia region into a deep freeze that was only made worse by strong wind gusts.

The wind is exacerbating the Arctic weather making the air feel between -10 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit ushering in concerns about hypothermia and frostbite.

A First Alert remains in effect through Monday evening because of this cold that will last through the day.

The temperature drop caused a flash freeze of standing water overnight Monday. Roads and walkways may be slippery — the worst conditions in the upper Pennsylvania Suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

There will be plenty of sun Monday, but highs are expected to hang in the teens which is 20-30 degrees below average for January 21.

If you venture outside, cover all exposed skin, because frostbite can occur in as little as 20-30 minutes.

Scattered power outages and downed tree branches are possible with the high wind and ice-coated surfaces.

Things to remember:

Keep pets inside

Don’t use space heaters on loose rugs or near drapes

Don’t use generators indoors

Don’t use ovens and stoves to heat your home

This Arctic blast comes on one of the most popular days for volunteering, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Outdoor activities are likely to be moved or canceled.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hopes to get people inside as quickly as possible Monday. Other groups are also making plans for the cold. Keep an eye on social media and reach out to organizations to learn of any changes to volunteer opportunities.

Temps still won't break the freezing mark Tuesday when sunny skies push the high temperatures into the upper 20s. Relief from the cold finally comes on Wednesday with high temps pushing into the 40s.

Our team of First Alert meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest forecast here, on air and on the NBC10 App so you will be prepared for the dangerous cold and high winds in your neighborhood.