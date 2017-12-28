Investigators are still trying to understand how a young girl died at her neighbor's home during a sleepover. NBC10'S Drew Smith is on the scene.

The death of an 11-year-old girl Wednesday at a sleepover at a neighbor's house was due to natural causes, police said Thursday.

A detective didn't say why the child died, but said the medical examiner had conducted an autopsy Thursday and found no evidence of foul play or trauma.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum, from the Philadelphia Police Department Northeast Division, added that the death was not due to a pre-existing condition. This was "something they didn't know existed," he said.

Some tests, including a neuropathology test and toxicology tests, are still pending, but based on the medical examiner's finding so far, a criminal investigation into the girl's death has been ended.

The family is "at peace now," Rosenbaum said.

Because there is no evidence of a crime, it's not clear if the child's name or full cause of death will be released.

The girl died while at a sleepover with a friend in the Torresdale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Several children were in a second-floor bedroom, but one did not wake up Wednesday morning, police said. Adults were home at the time of the incident and called first responders immediately.