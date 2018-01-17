Two masked gunmen walked into a North Philly store and shot a customer who was eating inside at least 20 times. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small spoke about the shooting.

Two masked gunmen walked into a North Philadelphia store and fired at point blank range on a customer who was eating inside, shooting him more than 20 times.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside a store on the 3300 block of North 6th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday and was eating a sandwich while sitting on a milk crate. The man was the only customer inside at the time. Three employees were also in the store.

As the man was eating, two masked men walked into the store, took out their weapons and began shooting at him, striking him several times in the head, neck, chest, abdomen and legs.

“They went right up to this individual, point blank range, and fired over 20 shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We found over 20 spent shell casings in very close proximity. Most were just inches away from where the victim’s body was laying.”

The gunmen then ran through the front door and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim, who lived about a block away from the store, was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding police officers and was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

Employees told police the victim often frequented the store. Police have no motive at this time but say the gunmen didn’t rob the victim or any of the employees.

“It appears that these shooters targeted this 22-year-old male,” Chief Inspector Small said.

Homicide detectives interviewed the three employees who witnessed the shooting and are also trying to retrieve any possible surveillance video. The store has both interior and exterior cameras.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

