A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate in North Philadelphia.

On Sunday, at 5:08 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of North 11th Street for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.

Police said Troy Bailey, 28, went to the Homicide Unit, claimed he witnessed the murder and provided a false description of a suspect. Investigators later identified Bailey as the suspect in Washington’s murder.

Bailey allegedly admitted to police that he shot and killed Washington in the head and torso on the 3400 block of North 11th Street following a dispute over the sale of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses. Police said Bailey has an extensive criminal history, mainly related to domestic and sexual offenses.

Police said they’re unsure whether Bailey and Washington knew each other though they were captured on surveillance video walking together prior to the shooting.

Washington was a transgender woman and longtime advocate for Philadelphia’s transgender community.

“Tragically, violence continues to disproportionately impact our transgender siblings, especially trans people of color,” Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a statement. “We must speak up when these acts strike our communities and demand an end to the violence and discrimination our transgender siblings face.”

Police said at this point they are not investigating the murder as a hate crime.