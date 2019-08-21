Gunman in Car Shoots, Kills Driver in Hunting Park

A driver died from his injuries after he was shot by a gunman in another vehicle, causing him to crash through a fence in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section.

The 24-year-old man was driving a Honda on 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue Wednesday at 8:52 p.m. when a gunman in another moving vehicle opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the neck and torso. He then lost control of his car and crashed through a fence. The vehicle then came to rest in the parking lot of a nearby store. Police found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made. Witnesses told police the gunman was inside a dark or black Ford Taurus. They also believe they saw a second man inside the Taurus.

At this point, police are unsure if the victim was targeted or if the incident was a case of road rage. They continue to investigate and are trying to look through surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting.