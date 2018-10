At least one person was killed in a small plane crash at the Woodbine Airport in Woodbine, New Jersey.

The aircraft, a Mooney M20C Fixed wing-single engine plane, crashed on the runway at the Woodbine Airport at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday. At least one person died in the crash, according to New Jersey State Police. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity or what led to the crash.

New Jersey State Police and the FAA are investigating.

