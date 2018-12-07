A person is dead as flames tore through a Delaware home Friday. Two firefighters suffered injuries in the morning blaze in New Castle.

Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the home along Old Forge Road and quickly spread to three alarms because the home sits between two other homes, New Castle firefighters said.

One person died, firefighters said. No one else appeared to be home.

Two firefighters were hurt – one suffered burns and was hospitalized in stable condition while the other had a severely sprained ankle.

It took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.