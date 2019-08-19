Man Dead, Woman and 4 Children Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle and SUV in Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Dead, Woman and 4 Children Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle and SUV in Philadelphia

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A man was killed while a woman and four children were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Philadelphia Monday night.

    The 35-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Aramingo and Venango streets at 6:35 p.m. A witness told NBC10 the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed and then struck an SUV driven by a woman. Four children were also inside the SUV at the time, police said.

    NBC10 also obtained surveillance video showing the motorcycle traveling at a high speed down the road and crashing into the SUV as it turned.

    The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Police have not yet released his identity.

    The woman and four children were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and are all in stable condition, according to investigators.

      

