The hit-and-run driver has been identified as Terry Lanier, 27, of Philadelphia.

Police continue to search for Lanier, who's charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other related offenses.

A speeding driver, possibly involved in a street race, struck and killed a man who was on his way to work and then fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

The deadly crash occurred in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Police said two white vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at Bailey Road and Church Lane. Both drivers spotted an officer exiting a business on foot. They then accelerated at a high speed once the light changed, according to investigators.

One of the vehicles made it through the intersection at Church Lane and Darnell Avenue. The second car crashed into a vehicle driven by Henry Tomah, 62. The impact forced Tomah’s vehicle 15 to 20 feet into a telephone pole.

Tomah was trapped inside his car until he was extricated by responding Yeadon Fire personnel. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died from his injuries the same night.

Police identified the driver of the striking vehicle as Terry Lanier, 27, of Philadelphia. Another vehicle picked Lanier up and fled the scene moments after the crash, police said.

Police later located the vehicle that picked Lanier up. They continue to search for Lanier however. He’s charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving personal injury or death and related offenses. Police and witnesses say Lanier may have been street racing with another car before the crash.

Tomah was originally from Liberia but had been in the United States for decades. He worked at the King of Prussia Mall and was also a counselor at a group home. He was on his way to work and was close to his house at the time of the deadly crash.

