Man Dies in Fire at Bucks County Restaurant

An investigation is underway after a man died in a fire at a Bucks County restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Roadhouse Inn on 2200 New Falls Road in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Responding firefighters were able to place it under control and multiple people were pulled out of the building.

Tuesday evening, officials confirmed with NBC10 that one man died in the fire. They have not yet revealed the man's identity or the cause of the blaze. Investigators don't suspect foul play at this time.

