Man Dies in Fire at Bucks County Restaurant - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Dies in Fire at Bucks County Restaurant

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. at the Roadhouse Inn at 2200 New Falls Road in Levittown, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    An investigation is underway after a man died in a fire at a Bucks County restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

    The fire started around 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Roadhouse Inn on 2200 New Falls Road in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Responding firefighters were able to place it under control and multiple people were pulled out of the building.

    Tuesday evening, officials confirmed with NBC10 that one man died in the fire. They have not yet revealed the man's identity or the cause of the blaze. Investigators don't suspect foul play at this time. 

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

